Reviewing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -22.77% -14.73% -11.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus $10.18 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -0.92

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 6 2 0 2.25

Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 185.47%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

