Reviewing DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and DoorDash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $40.06 billion 3.88 $1.89 billion $0.62 119.84 DoorDash $9.61 billion 5.48 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -119.27

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 5.02% 17.06% 5.16% DoorDash -4.24% -6.00% -3.78%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Uber Technologies and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Uber Technologies and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 4 30 0 2.88 DoorDash 0 11 18 0 2.62

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. DoorDash has a consensus target price of $141.93, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than DoorDash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats DoorDash on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

