Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after acquiring an additional 753,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,083,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

