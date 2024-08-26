RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock Holdings Raised by &Partners

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RFM stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

(Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.