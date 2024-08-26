Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 10,372,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 41,787,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

