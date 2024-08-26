Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.78. 1,031,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,383,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Roblox Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $190,609.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $488,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,149 shares of company stock worth $19,076,307. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

