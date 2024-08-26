Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 952,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,498,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

