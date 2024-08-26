Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Down 11.5%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.61 ($0.05). 567,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 306,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.08 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.36.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

