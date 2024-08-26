Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $155.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.