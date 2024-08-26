Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Ross Stores by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Ross Stores by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.