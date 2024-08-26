Roth Capital Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $42,310,575.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,508,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

