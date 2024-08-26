Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$88.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TD opened at C$80.18 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.