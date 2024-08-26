Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.9 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

