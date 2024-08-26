Royal Bank of Canada Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $405.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $388.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $388.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

