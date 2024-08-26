Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

