Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 161.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $402.33 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

