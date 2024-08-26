Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tokuyama pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo Oyj pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokuyama and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.37 billion 0.55 $122.48 million $0.85 10.69 Sampo Oyj $1.90 billion 11.95 $1.43 billion $1.51 14.97

Profitability

Sampo Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tokuyama and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 6.08% 7.20% 3.98% Sampo Oyj N/A 14.57% 3.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tokuyama and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Tokuyama on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

