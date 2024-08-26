Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $4.25

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $3.80 to $4.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Citigroup downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

