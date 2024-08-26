Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.78

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.78 and last traded at $55.66, with a volume of 63331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 638,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,256 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.