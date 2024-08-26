SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $220.13

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $220.13 and last traded at $218.96, with a volume of 165527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.52.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SAP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

