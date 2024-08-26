SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $17,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SAP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
