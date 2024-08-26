SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $219.15 on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $220.13. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $17,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SAP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.