SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $219.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $220.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

