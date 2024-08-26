SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.
SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
NYSE SAP opened at $219.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $220.13.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
