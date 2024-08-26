Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.17

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 54178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

