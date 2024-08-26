Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1,042.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 352,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

