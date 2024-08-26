Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.32

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 1042527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 844.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 127,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 113,841 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

