Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.36.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sempra stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,912,000 after acquiring an additional 507,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

