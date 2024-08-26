Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 2.9% Higher

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 2,555,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,313,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

