SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,887 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 113.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $569.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

