SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,860 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,277.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

