SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,628 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

