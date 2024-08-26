SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 39.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 737,883 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 197,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

