SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $13.04 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

