SG Americas Securities LLC Has $160,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

