SG Americas Securities LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan purchased 16,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and sold 11,057 shares worth $191,141. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

