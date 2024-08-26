SG Americas Securities LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

