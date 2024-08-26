SG Americas Securities LLC Has $164,000 Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

