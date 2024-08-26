SG Americas Securities LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

