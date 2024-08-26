SG Americas Securities LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after buying an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU opened at $26.87 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

