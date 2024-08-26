SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 170,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.