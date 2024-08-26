SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $156,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Ameresco Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $29.68 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

