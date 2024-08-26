SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $217,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 97,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,546,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.95 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $244.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8

8X8 Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.