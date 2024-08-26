SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth Stock Up 6.1 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $468.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $609,112. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

