SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $125.65 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

