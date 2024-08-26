SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,193 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4,285,614.3% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,654,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,974,000 after buying an additional 3,390,463 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 109,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,917,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $22,802,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ITUB. UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.