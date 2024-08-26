SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Fortrea Stock Up 2.9 %

Fortrea stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fortrea’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

