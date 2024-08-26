SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 15,230 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOMD
Nomad Foods Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.