SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 26,957 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $36.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PERI
Perion Network Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.