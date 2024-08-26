SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 26,957 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

