SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.