SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $39,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $529,497.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,497.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,406 shares of company stock worth $340,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 5.6 %

BFST stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

