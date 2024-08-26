SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14,856.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $268,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 5,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

